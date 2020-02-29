Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,512 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Mistras Group worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG opened at $7.85 on Friday. Mistras Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $228.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on MG. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

