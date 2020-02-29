Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 203,116 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,116 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Herman Miller worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,931,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Herman Miller by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLHR. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

