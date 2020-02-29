Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,093 Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Airgain worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Airgain Inc has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $79.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.91.

AIRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.