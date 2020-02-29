Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,307 Shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Surface Oncology worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 486,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.32. Surface Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.