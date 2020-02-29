Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.94.

WBA stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

