Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Trading Down 6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) dropped 6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $113.52 and last traded at $113.62, approximately 4,279,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,747,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.93.

Specifically, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

