Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

