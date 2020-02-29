Wedbush Comments on LGI Homes Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGIH. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

LGI Homes stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after buying an additional 191,656 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

