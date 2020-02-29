Weight Watchers International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weight Watchers International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

WW opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth about $21,000,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

