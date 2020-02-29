Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welbilt in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WBT. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

WBT stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.57. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Welbilt by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Welbilt by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

