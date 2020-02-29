Wendys Co Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Wendys’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEN. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

WEN stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. Wendys has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,735,000 after acquiring an additional 211,285 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth about $685,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth about $2,911,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 37.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 75.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

