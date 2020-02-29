William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Envestnet in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENV. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.66 and a beta of 1.78. Envestnet has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $87.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 188,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Envestnet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 161,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,238 shares of company stock worth $11,913,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

