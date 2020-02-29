William Blair Comments on Syneos Health Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

SYNH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Syneos Health stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 573,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 280,734 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after acquiring an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

