William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Henry Schein stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

