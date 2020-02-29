William Blair Weighs in on A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

AOS stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

