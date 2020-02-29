Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.44. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.