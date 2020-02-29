Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Up 32.0% in February

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.80% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.23 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

