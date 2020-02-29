Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 30th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

WETF stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.56. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $630.15 million, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 177,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $759,754.71. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 225,628 shares of company stock valued at $967,944 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

