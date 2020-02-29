Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WWW. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 293,747 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 32,257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

