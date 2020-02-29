Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT opened at $1.40 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

