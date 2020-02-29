Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

XNET opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.15. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

