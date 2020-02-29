Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Short Interest Update

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 934,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 30th total of 823,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 675,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zafgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zafgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zafgen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 195,056 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zafgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zafgen by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 185,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zafgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZFGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

ZFGN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Zafgen has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.26.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.