Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Update

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 30th total of 13,750,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $51.99 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.84.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,187 shares of company stock worth $13,432,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 814,832 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,617,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 461,621 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

