101,406 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $13,311,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $22,912,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000.

PEAK opened at $31.64 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

