112,401 Shares in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.40% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

