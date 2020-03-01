122,000 Shares in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Delphi Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Shares of DLPH stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.85.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.