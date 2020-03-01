131,066 Shares in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Hess Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $128,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

NYSE HESM opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

