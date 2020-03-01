16,101 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. CWM LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in SYNNEX by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SYNNEX by 854.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.12.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $357,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,701. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

