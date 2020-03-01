22,486 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Northern Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 124.2% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

