22,939 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 215,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,063,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,328 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936.

NYSE A opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

