229,971 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,890,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,424,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,245,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

