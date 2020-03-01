25,831 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

