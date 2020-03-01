25,868 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

JEC stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

