2,790 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $114.14 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

