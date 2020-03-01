32,619 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

