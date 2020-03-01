35,716 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

