36,239 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $212.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.