3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDD. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.