3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,002 shares of company stock worth $3,884,398. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day moving average of $166.84. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

