47,874 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $34.22 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

