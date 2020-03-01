50,227 Shares in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $12,360,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,740 shares of company stock worth $11,835,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

