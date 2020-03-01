58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Update

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 794,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.41.

Get 58.com alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WUBA opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. 58.com has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.