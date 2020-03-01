5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.78.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

