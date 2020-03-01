79,666 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.