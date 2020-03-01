90,857 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 315,172 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,932,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $357,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock worth $6,203,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

