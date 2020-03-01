A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

