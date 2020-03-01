Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 205,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,201,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 66,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $180.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

