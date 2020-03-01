AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.12.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

