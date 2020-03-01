AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AES were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG Funds LLC raised its stake in AES by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in AES by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AES by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 517,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in AES by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 331,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

