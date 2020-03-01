Aimia (TSE:AIM) Earns “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Aimia (TSE:AIM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aimia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Aimia from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

TSE:AIM opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

